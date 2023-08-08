Vijay Shekhar Sharma Doubles Down On Paytm; Increases Stake; Stock Skyrockets | Details

Vijay Shekhar Sharma is doubling down on Paytm. A ... moreVijay Shekhar Sharma is doubling down on Paytm. A company he founded now more than a decade ago. He recently posted on X earlier known as Twitter that he will be purchasing a 10.30% stake in the company. This will make him the largest individual stakeholder in the company. The market loved the news, and the Paytm Stock jumped 11.5% in the morning trade. After the purchase, Sharma’s holding in the company will jump to 19.4%. Antfin will still remain a major stakeholder with a 13.5% stake in the company.
