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Vijay’s Father Recalls Son’s Pre-Poll 'CM Dream' After TVK’s Historic Win In Tamil Nadu | WATCH

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s father, veteran director SA Chandrasekhar, has expressed immense pride following TVK’s massive victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.In an emotional statement, SA Chandrasekhar said, “As a father, I am very proud and happy. In the last two years, his confidence has been fantastic. He stood on his own legs with no alliance — this is a historical success and a historical victory for Vijay.”He also appreciated his son’s bold decision to contest alone and expressed full confidence that Vijay will bring big changes as Chief Minister.

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Published5 May 2026, 10:22 PM IST
Vijay’s Father Recalls Son’s Pre-Poll 'CM Dream' After TVK’s Historic Win
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