‘Vikram Vedha,’ ‘Ponniyin Selvan:1’ big releases in cinemas

There are two big film releases in cinemas this we... moreThere are two big film releases in cinemas this week-Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha, the remake of a Tamil film by the same name and Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan:1. Know about the financial performance of the two movies in this episode of ‘Business of Entertainment’
