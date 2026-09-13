Viral: Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Sounds Alarm Over Pace Of AI Development

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei published an essay urging the AI industry to slow the pace of improving model capabilities. Within hours, OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Elon Musk publicly agreed with him. Amodei is not calling for a full stop or training moratorium. He says progress can still appear fast, but companies must use any gained time to strengthen safeguards, improve alignment and allow independent oversight.