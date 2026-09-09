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Viral: Anthropic Researcher Drops A Bombshell, Quits After Warning Of AI Risks | ‘Gamble With Lives’

Some of the people building the world's most powerful artificial intelligence systems genuinely believe that those systems could one day kill us all. And this is not hypothetical any longer. A 27-year-old AI researcher has just walked away from Anthropic, one of the key companies at the centre of the global AI race. Jacob Coxon has dropped a bombshell which has stoked global concerns. He said he spent the last three years working on pretraining research at Anthropic and at OpenAI, and says both companies are 'racing straight to self-improving superintelligence' and, in the process, 'gambling with our lives'. Watch.

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Published9 Sep 2026, 06:09 PM IST
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Viral: Anthropic Researcher Drops A Bombshell, Quits After Warning Of AI Risks
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