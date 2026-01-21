Trump Marks One Year in Office with Massive “Book of Accomplishments”! Holding a thick stack of papers at the White House, President Trump flips through pages of achievements, claiming “page after page” of unprecedented actions—especially in military & ending wars. “Nobody’s seen anything like it,” he boasts, calling the US “the hottest country in the world.” Dramatic toss of the stack goes viral!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.