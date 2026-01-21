Viral Clip Of Trump THROWING AWAY 'Book Of Accomplishments' At White House Presser | WATCH

Updated: 21 Jan 2026, 10:54 pm IST

Trump Marks One Year in Office with Massive “Book of Accomplishments”! Holding a thick stack of papers at the White House, President Trump flips through pages of achievements, claiming “page after page” of unprecedented actions—especially in military & ending wars. “Nobody’s seen anything like it,” he boasts, calling the US “the hottest country in the world.” Dramatic toss of the stack goes viral!