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Viral: Indian Man Posts Clip Of Canadian Woman Saying 'Go Back,' Alleges Racism; Woman Denies Claims

A viral video from Kentville, Nova Scotia, has ignited a wider debate about racism, immigration and the experiences of Indians living abroad. The controversy centres around claims made by Indian resident Lovepreet Singh and a Canadian woman, with both sides presenting sharply different accounts of what transpired during a roadside confrontation. Watch.

Livemint
Published11 Jun 2026, 01:06 AM IST
Viral: Indian Man Posts Clip Of Canadian Woman Saying 'Go Back,' Alleges Racism
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