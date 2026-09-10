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Viral: Singapore Leaders Condemn Anti-India Racist Trolls, Home Minister Vows Investigation

Singapore’s top leaders have condemned a wave of racist and anti-Indian comments spreading online following the Nepal-Tibet flash floods and controversy over Singapore Airlines’ investment in Air India. Home Minister K Shanmugam said the remarks included references to Indians involving “snakes, curry, black magic and parathas” . Watch full report.

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Published10 Sep 2026, 03:02 AM IST
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Singapore Leaders Condemn Anti-India Racist Trolls, Home Minister Vows Probe
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