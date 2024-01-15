Viral Video Of Indigo Passenger Slapping Pilot Due To Flight Delay | Dense Fog Alert In Delhi

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 02:09 PM IST

VIRAL VIDEO: A passenger on an Indigo flight lost his cool after his Mumbai Goa flight was delayed by 12 hours on 14th January. A video of him running up to the co-pilot making the delay announcement and assaulting the pilot has now gone viral. This came on a day when hundreds of passengers faced flight delays, as the national capital was engulfed in thick fog for over 11 hours. While people on social media have slammed the unruly passenger, many have also pointed out that several seem to have complained against Indigo in the last few days. Watch the video