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Viral Video: Philippines' Defence Secretary Humiliates China On A Global Stage, Shows Note To Public

Defence Secretary for the Philippines Gilbert Teodoro publicly called China out after the Chinese military attache handed him a note saying that China's claim that the 2016 South China Sea ruling is 'illegal, null and void'. He stopped short in his remarks at the Seoul Defence Dialogue, and what unfolded after that was unprecedented in the diplomatic space. Watch.

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Published9 Sep 2026, 06:11 PM IST
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Viral Video: Philippines' Defence Secretary Humiliates China On A Global Stage
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