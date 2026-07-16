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Viral: What CM Vijay Said On Tamil Nadu’s Anti-Corruption Drive

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, in his first visit to Karur since the 2025 stampede, delivered a strong anti-corruption message.He urged people to firmly refuse bribes, saying “I will be with you,” and to invoke his name if needed.Vijay also criticised the police for alleged failures during the tragic event.The speech has gone viral, drawing sharp reactions from opposition DMK.

Livemint
Published16 Jul 2026, 08:44 PM IST
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Viral: What CM Vijay Said On Tamil Nadu’s Anti-Corruption Drive
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