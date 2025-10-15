Virus Outbreak Shuts Down Schools In Malaysia After 6,000 Students Fall Sick

Malaysia faces health crisis as influenza outbreak infects 6,000 students, closing schools nationwide! With 100 flu clusters and new COVID variant XFG (8.2% cases) under WHO watch, Selangor sees mass closures weeks before SPM exams for 400K students. XFG is highly transmissible but low-risk; 43,087 COVID cases in 2025, down 49% YoY. Watch the crisis unfold!
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.