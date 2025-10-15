English
Business News/ Videos / Virus Outbreak Shuts Down Schools In Malaysia After 6,000 Students Fall Sick

Virus Outbreak Shuts Down Schools In Malaysia After 6,000 Students Fall Sick

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 03:07 pm IST Livemint

Malaysia faces health crisis as influenza outbreak infects 6,000 students, closing schools nationwide! With 100 flu clusters and new COVID variant XFG (8.2% cases) under WHO watch, Selangor sees mass closures weeks before SPM exams for 400K students. XFG is highly transmissible but low-risk; 43,087 COVID cases in 2025, down 49% YoY. Watch the crisis unfold!

 
