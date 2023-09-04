Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Vishwakarma scheme for artisans can be a game changer but with a few tweaks | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 09:51 AM IST Team Mint

Discover India's transformative Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, designed to uplift the traditional skills and crafts sector. With a 13,000 crore budget over five years, this initiative offers low-interest loans and skill enhancement to artisans, targeting 18 crafts including blacksmiths, potters, tailors, and more. The scheme aims to bridge financial gaps and empower artisans for quality and productivity. Success lies in seamless execution and digital tools for targeted delivery, potentially setting a precedent for similar trades.

