Vistara Crisis Explained In 2 Minutes | Flyers Demand Answers As Pilots Go MIA, Flights Cancelled

Updated: 04 Apr 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Vistara Crisis - Over 20% of Vistara flights over the weekend and on Monday were either cancelled or severely delayed, because there were no pilots to fly them. In fact, the issue has escalated to an extent that Vistara has now reduced their number of daily flights - they've cut short over 50 flights from Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru to deal with the crew shortage. Now, the ministry of civil aviation has asked the airline for a comprehensive report. Here's what went down