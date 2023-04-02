Vistara’s first-ever profit | Will Tata Dominate Indian aviation industry? | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 08:36 PM IST

The video shows that Vistara is gradually making profits and reaching a milestone in its growth journey. While the journey to success for Vistara has been a slow one, it is surely set to also dominate the world of airline market in the coming years. With an appropriate formula and a need to establish itself in the niche market, Vistara has a strong chance to emerge as a top player in the aviation sector.