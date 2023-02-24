Vistara's maiden profit boosts Indian aviation | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 24 Feb 2023, 06:30 PM IST

Exactly eight years after Vistara took to the skie... moreExactly eight years after Vistara took to the skies, the Tata group airline has posted its first-ever quarterly profit. For context, India’s market leader, Indigo, turned profitable three years after it started operations in 2006, which underscores the struggle it has been for the airline sector over the last five years as an economic slowdown was followed by the pandemic beginning in 2020