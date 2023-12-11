Vivek Ramaswamy Caught On Hot Mic Going To Washroom On X Space! | Listen In | Mint In Focus

Updated: 11 Dec 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Hot mics are a menace! If there's one thing politi... moreHot mics are a menace! If there's one thing political leaders and news anchors are told often, it is to assume that the mic is on. But in busy moments, it is often forgotten. The most recent hot mic faux pas left US presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy in an embarrassing situation. During an X Spaces event with Elon Musk Alex Jones other big shots and More than 100,000 listeners tuned in, the sound of running water from Vivek’s mic startled every body! Watch the video to find out what happened next.