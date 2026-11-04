#VivekRamaswamy Reacts To Defeat To #Democrat #AmyAction In #Ohio #usmidtermelections

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy conceded defeat to Democrat Amy Acton in Ohio, saying he has confidence that “sometimes these things happen for a reason.” “God has a plan. We’re His instruments, and I still believe that in the fullness of time, our state’s best days and our country’s best days will still yet be ahead of us,” Ramaswamy said, calling the United States “the greatest country known to the history of mankind.” Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d