Business News/ Videos / Vladimir Putin Arrive At PM Modi's Official Residence At 7 LKM In New Delhi

Vladimir Putin Arrive At PM Modi's Official Residence At 7 LKM In New Delhi

Updated: 04 Dec 2025, 09:17 pm IST Livemint

Modi-Putin arrive together at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in same car after iconic airport hug! Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches PM Modi’s residence for private talks during 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Focus: mega defence deals, $100B trade target, energy, nuclear, rupee-rouble payments & countering sanctions. Warmest visuals as India rolls out red carpet amid global tensions.

 
