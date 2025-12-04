English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 04 2025 15:58:03
  1. ITC share price
  2. 403.05 0.62%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 948.05 -0.35%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,597.80 1.24%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 997.25 -0.32%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,538.40 -0.04%
Business News/ Videos / Vladimir Putin Lands In New Delhi As India Rolls Out The Red Carpet | Watch

Vladimir Putin Lands In New Delhi As India Rolls Out The Red Carpet | Watch

Updated: 04 Dec 2025, 09:25 pm IST Livemint

Putin lands in Delhi: PM Modi breaks protocol with airport hug & shared car ride! Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit 2025. High-stakes talks with Modi on defence deals, trade boost, energy, investments & rupee-rouble payments. President Murmu to host state banquet. Amid Ukraine war & Western sanctions, India strengthens special & privileged ties with Moscow.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue