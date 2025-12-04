Hello User
Vladimir Putin Lands In New Delhi As India Rolls Out The Red Carpet | Watch

Vladimir Putin Lands In New Delhi As India Rolls Out The Red Carpet | Watch

Updated: 04 Dec 2025, 09:25 pm IST Livemint

Putin lands in Delhi: PM Modi breaks protocol with airport hug & shared car ride! Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit 2025. High-stakes talks with Modi on defence deals, trade boost, energy, investments & rupee-rouble payments. President Murmu to host state banquet. Amid Ukraine war & Western sanctions, India strengthens special & privileged ties with Moscow.