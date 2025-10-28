Vodafone-Idea AGR Case: SC Grants Major Relief To Telecom Giant, Asks Centre To Re-evaluate Dues Vodafone Idea share price jumped over 9% on Monday after the Supreme Court allowed the Central government to reconsider the issue of reassessment of the telecom operator’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Vodafone Idea shares rallied as much as 9.45% to ₹10.53 apiece on the BSE after the SC ruling. Mint's Jatin Grover and Krishna Yadav decode the SC order! Watch!
