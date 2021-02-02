Waiting for After the Fact: Start-ups and the Budget

Home
After the Fact: Start-ups and the Budget
Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 12:16 AM IST
- A fair number of people who are in, or follow, the start-up sector are finding it hard to mask their disappointment with the limited announcements in the Budget for new ventures. But experts are more optimistic as they believe that steps will be taken post budget to provide support to start-ups as they are crucial for increasing economic growth, and they are looking at mini-budgets to play a role in the coming days and months. And the path for future action has been laid with small steps in today's growth-oriented budget such as the eligibility of tax holiday being extended by another year and capital gains exemption for start-up investment also being pushed out till March 2022. To understand the fast-evolving start-up landscape given today's budget and in the coming months, catch Saurabh Srivastava, Chairman Emeritus, TiE Delhi-NCR, Co-Founder & Past Chairman, NASSCOM & IVCA, Co- Founder, IAN; Ashank Desai, Chairman, CII WR Sub-Committee on Startups and Entrepreneurship, and Founder, Mastek Ltd; Ninad Karpe, Past Chairman, CII Western Region, and Partner, 100xVC; Sanjay Khan Nagra, Partner, Khaitan & Co.; and Ritu Verma, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ankur Capital in a high-powered panel moderated by Shrija Agrawal, Executive Editor, HT Ideas, HT Digital.