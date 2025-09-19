‘Waiting Since 12 am…’, Long Queues At Mumbai, Delhi Apple Stores As iPhone 17 Series Goes On Sale Hundreds of Apple enthusiasts queued up outside the company’s flagship store at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and Saket's Apple Store in Delhi on Friday, September 19, to get their hands on the iPhone 17 series.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.