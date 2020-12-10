Walmart CEO Doug Mcmillon on Covid & what makes India special #HTLS2020

Updated: 10 Dec 2020, 10:48 PM IST

Walmart CEO Doug Mcmillon spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Mcmillon said that Walmart will triple its exports of goods from India to $10 billion each year by 2027. He said that there is huge potential for Indian suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity that Walmart provides. Mcmillon added that this supporting the Make in India initiative and helping more local businesses reach international customers while creating jobs as well. ‘We believe India is entering a new era and Walmart is committed to supporting economic growth of India and taking made in India products global’, Mcmillon added. Watch the full video for all the details.