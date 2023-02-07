'War and Pandemic...': PM Modi on India's resilience in the face of global headwinds I Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Indi... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'India Energy Week 2023' in Bengaluru on Monday as he asserted that ‘several opportunities have risen up in the energy sector.’ 'Despite pandemic and war, India was a global bright spot in 2022, the PM said.
