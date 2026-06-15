War Over! Iran-US Deal Could Reopen Hormuz And Stabilize Global Oil Markets | Watch

Iran has confirmed a U.S. memorandum that could bring an end to months of conflict and regional tensions. Tehran says military operations across multiple fronts will cease immediately, while the formal signing of the peace agreement is expected on June 19 in Switzerland. U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the breakthrough, saying the Strait of Hormuz will reopen following the deal's signing, potentially restoring global energy flows and easing pressure on oil markets. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who helped mediate the talks alongside regional partners, announced that both sides have agreed to a permanent end to hostilities. The development has also been welcomed by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, raising hopes for a new phase of stability in the Middle East.