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War To Peace? Trump's U.S. Delegation Arrives In Pakistan As Iran Ceasefire Talks Begin | WATCH

A high-profile US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance, along with Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, has arrived in Islamabad. The visit signals a significant new phase in US-Pakistan diplomatic engagement amid rapidly evolving geopolitical priorities in South Asia. The talks are expected to cover regional security, strategic cooperation, and key bilateral issues. With the ongoing West Asia conflict and shifting global alliances, this high-level engagement is drawing major attention from observers worldwide.

Livemint
Published11 Apr 2026, 09:14 PM IST
Trump's U.S. Delegation Arrives In Pakistan As Iran Ceasefire Talks Begin
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HomeVideosWar To Peace? Trump's U.S. Delegation Arrives In Pakistan As Iran Ceasefire Talks Begin | WATCH
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