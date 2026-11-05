War To Trade: How U.S. Midterm 'Blue Wave' Could Change Trump's Global Game | Explained

American voters handed Democrats control of Congress, ending Donald Trump’s legislative dominance and forcing capitals worldwide to recalculate. The result raises questions over the future of the Iran war, with Gulf states seeing greater incentive for peace and oil prices falling for a third day on hopes of renewed talks. Israel faces tougher scrutiny of military aid, while Democrats could push new Ukraine funding.