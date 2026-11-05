Subscribe

War To Trade: How U.S. Midterm 'Blue Wave' Could Change Trump's Global Game | Explained

American voters handed Democrats control of Congress, ending Donald Trump’s legislative dominance and forcing capitals worldwide to recalculate. The result raises questions over the future of the Iran war, with Gulf states seeing greater incentive for peace and oil prices falling for a third day on hopes of renewed talks. Israel faces tougher scrutiny of military aid, while Democrats could push new Ukraine funding.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2026, 07:54 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
War To Trade: How U.S. Midterm 'Blue Wave' Could Change Trump's Global Game
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosWar To Trade: How U.S. Midterm 'Blue Wave' Could Change Trump's Global Game | Explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story