Warburg Pincus exits PVR for 380 cr | Mint Primer | Mint

US-based global private equity firm, Warburg Pincu... moreUS-based global private equity firm, Warburg Pincus has exited Indian multiplex giant PVR by selling its entire stake of 2.49% through its affiliate in a block deal recently. The transaction aggregated more than ₹380 crores. However, major domestic mutual funds were among the top buyers of PVR in the open market. As per the block deal, on the BSE, Warburg-backed Berry Creek Investment sold 24,39,301 equity shares at a price of ₹1,559.35 per share in PVR, aggregating to ₹380.37 crore. This would be its entire stake of 2.49% in the Ajay Bijli-led company. Let's understand more about this transaction and how it might affect the market.
