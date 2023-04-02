Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Warburg Pincus exits PVR for 380 cr | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 07:10 PM IST Livemint

US-based global private equity firm, Warburg Pincus has exited Indian multiplex giant PVR by selling its entire stake of 2.49% through its affiliate in a block deal recently. The transaction aggregated more than 380 crores. However, major domestic mutual funds were among the top buyers of PVR in the open market. As per the block deal, on the BSE, Warburg-backed Berry Creek Investment sold 24,39,301 equity shares at a price of 1,559.35 per share in PVR, aggregating to 380.37 crore. This would be its entire stake of 2.49% in the Ajay Bijli-led company. Let's understand more about this transaction and how it might affect the market.