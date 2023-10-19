Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Warren Buffett’s ‘Secret Playbook’ For Picking Multibaggers | Watch

Warren Buffett’s ‘Secret Playbook’ For Picking Multibaggers | Watch

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 05:51 PM IST Livemint

In this video, we will reveal the secret sauce, the secret mantra to be a value investor like Buffet himself. In Berkshire Hathway’s annual shareholder letter published last weekend, Buffett said 'Investments in businesses with both long-lasting favourable economic characteristics and trustworthy managers.' is key. Watch this full video to find out the secret mantra Buffett and Munger have been using to find and invest in multi-bagger stocks.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.