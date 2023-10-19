Warren Buffett’s ‘Secret Playbook’ For Picking Multibaggers | Watch

Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 05:51 PM IST

In this video, we will reveal the secret sauce, the secret mantra to be a value investor like Buffet himself. In Berkshire Hathway’s annual shareholder letter published last weekend, Buffett said 'Investments in businesses with both long-lasting favourable economic characteristics and trustworthy managers.' is key. Watch this full video to find out the secret mantra Buffett and Munger have been using to find and invest in multi-bagger stocks.