'Was A Recipe For Disaster': American Economist Defends H1B Fee Hike

Updated: 06 Oct 2025, 06:48 pm IST

In a special interaction Jeff Ferry, Chief Economist, Emeritus, Coalition For Prosperous America (COPA), talks To Abhinav Trivedi Of Mint about the intricacies of H1b visa fee hike and how it was a much needed step. He also discusses future possibility of Indian students coming to USA and working there but on certain conditions. #trump #usa #india #indianamericans #studyinusa #usuniversity #harvard #oxford #cambridge #university #abhinavtrivedi #narendramodi #jeffferry