Watch: Abdul Al-Sayed's Best Campaign Speeches That Made Him America's 1st Muslim Senator

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won the battleground state of Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. El-Sayed withstood a campaign of personal attacks that included attempts to tie him to terrorism and criticism of his faith and stance on Israel. He campaigned on a progressive platform that included universal healthcare and a wealth tax on billionaires. Supporters celebrated wildly as he took the stage, marking a historic moment for Muslim representation in American politics.