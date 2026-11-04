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Watch: Abdul Al-Sayed's Best Campaign Speeches That Made Him America's 1st Muslim Senator

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed has won the battleground state of Michigan, defeating Republican Mike Rogers to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. El-Sayed withstood a campaign of personal attacks that included attempts to tie him to terrorism and criticism of his faith and stance on Israel. He campaigned on a progressive platform that included universal healthcare and a wealth tax on billionaires. Supporters celebrated wildly as he took the stage, marking a historic moment for Muslim representation in American politics.

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Published4 Nov 2026, 06:50 PM IST
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Abdul Al-Sayed's Best Campaign Speeches That Made Him 1st Muslim U.S. Senator
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