Business News/ Videos / Watch: Ajit Doval WARNS of Deep Divisions, Money Power and Power Politics In India

Watch: Ajit Doval WARNS of Deep Divisions, Money Power and Power Politics In India

Updated: 01 Nov 2025, 10:49 pm IST Livemint

India’s National Security Advisor has issued a sharp warning about the state of the country’s democracy, highlighting deepening divisions, the growing influence of money in politics, and the rise of power-driven interests over national priorities. In a lecture delivered on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, he pointed to fragmentation, rather than majority rule, as the emerging model of political power. He also stressed the need to reform laws, regulations, and policies to align more closely with public aspirations and ensure governance addresses basic needs. Watch.

 
