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Watch: Akash Ambani Reveals Jio's Next Big Plans For India

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, confirmed at the 10th India Mobile Congress 2026 that the Jio network now covers 99% of India’s living population for home internet services. He said the company now aims to expand coverage beyond the living population to the entire landmass of the country. Ambani reiterated Jio’s commitment to delivering the highest quality at the most affordable rates, stating that this principle has always defined the brand and will continue to guide its efforts.

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Published8 Oct 2026, 06:54 PM IST
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Akash Ambani Reveals Jio's Next Big Plans For India
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