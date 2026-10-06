Watch: #AkhileshYadav At #INDIA Bloc Protest Accuses #BJP & #ECI Of Vote Manipulation

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, taking part in the INDIA bloc protest in Delhi, said members of the Samajwadi Party never fear struggle and hard work. Yadav alleged that the BJP is rattled, pointing to the heavy police barricades at the venue. He also accused the ruling party of “looting” the by-election and asserted that the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance would defeat the BJP. Watch Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s full remarks from the INDIA bloc protest in Delhi. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d