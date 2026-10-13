Watch: #AmitShah Takes Aim At #Pakistan, Reiterates #India's Zero Tolerance For #Terrorism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the First BIMSTEC Home Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, reiterating India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism. “The trust in our cooperation is strengthened by the sense that the security mechanism of every member country becomes helpful in the security of other member countries,” Shah said. He called for a mutual resolution to ensure that no part of the region offers space for harbouring, recruiting, training, procuring resources, or carrying out activities against neighbouring nations. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d