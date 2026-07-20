Watch: Andy Burnham Pledges Cost Of Living Solutions In FIRST Address As New UK PM

Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, in his first address outside 10 Downing Street, pledged immediate cost-of-living relief measures and a new 10-year strategy for the country. Burnham promised decentralisation of power, re-industrialisation, stronger public control of essential services, support for British industry, youth employment, mental health initiatives, more council homes, and ending rough sleeping. He called the leadership change a “circuit breaker” and vowed the biggest changes in 40 years.