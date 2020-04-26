Watch: Arvind Kejriwal on Covid-19 situation in Delhi & MHA order on shops

Updated: 26 Apr 2020, 05:10 PM IST

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press briefin... moreDelhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press briefing through video on the city's situation in the eighth week of the coronavirus lockdown. Kejriwal said that there were fewer cases and fewer deaths. He said his governmentn will implement the Centre’s guidelines on the opening of shops. However, he pointed out that no shop will be allowed to open in containment zones. Watch the full video for more.