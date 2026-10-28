Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes Major Announcements To Boost India's Manufacturing & Rural Development

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS) with a budgetary outlay of ₹10,000 crore up to FY 2039-40. The scheme aims to increase India’s annual container manufacturing capacity nearly ten-fold to 7.5 lakh TEUs, establish a globally competitive ecosystem, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply-chain resilience.