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Watch: Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes Major Announcements To Boost India's Manufacturing & Rural Development

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme (CMPS) with a budgetary outlay of 10,000 crore up to FY 2039-40. The scheme aims to increase India’s annual container manufacturing capacity nearly ten-fold to 7.5 lakh TEUs, establish a globally competitive ecosystem, reduce import dependence and strengthen supply-chain resilience.

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Published28 Oct 2026, 08:15 PM IST
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Ashwini Vaishnaw Makes Major Manufacturing & Rural Development Announcements
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