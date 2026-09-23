Watch: #Australia’s Climate Minister Hails #India's Renewable Energy Partnership

Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen has highlighted the complementary strengths driving the India-Australia renewable energy partnership. Speaking in Delhi, Bowen pointed to the Solar Academy in Gujarat, which will train 2,000 solar technicians, and ongoing collaboration on green hydrogen. He said Australia brings strong research and capacity in the sector, while India is advancing complementary initiatives. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d