Watch: #BagmatiRiver Overflows As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslides & Blockades In #Nepal

Kathmandu, Nepal: The swollen Bagmati River has overflowed its banks after persistent heavy rainfall, prompting a high alert in low-lying riverside communities. Key arterial highways connecting Kathmandu to the rest of the country — including the Prithvi Highway, BP Highway and Kanti Lokpath — remain blocked by landslides. Long-distance transport vehicles are stranded along the roadsides as authorities monitor the situation. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d