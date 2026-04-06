Watch: Baidu's Apollo Go Robotaxis Stop Dead On Highways In China | Here’s What Happened

100 Baidu Robotaxis Suddenly Stop in Busy Wuhan Roads – Major Blow to Driverless Tech Imagine getting into a driverless robotaxi and the car suddenly stops dead in the middle of heavy traffic — with no driver to help. That’s exactly what happened in Wuhan, China, when at least 100 Baidu Apollo Go robotaxis ground to a halt due to a system failure. Passengers were stranded inside the vehicles while traffic descended into chaos. Many were too scared to exit because of surrounding traffic and had to call the police for assistance. Wuhan hosts Baidu’s largest fleet of fully driverless robotaxis — over 1,000 vehicles operating without any human safety driver. Baidu claims its Apollo Go has covered over 300 million km autonomously (190 million km without a driver). This is not the first incident. Similar problems have hit Apollo Go and rival Pony.ai before. The outage has once again raised serious questions: Are autonomous vehicles truly ready for prime time?