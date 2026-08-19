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Watch: #Bihar Protest Turns Violent; Police-Protestors Clash In #Patna

In Patna, protestors breached police barricades during a

Livemint
Published19 Aug 2026, 02:57 PM IST
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Watch: #Bihar Protest Turns Violent; Police-Protestors Clash In #Patna
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