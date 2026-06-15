Watch: Britain Cracks Down on Youth Social Media Use With New Under-16 Ban

The Keir Starmer government is set to introduce a sweeping ban on social media use for children under 16, marking one of the toughest online safety crackdowns globally. The UK joins countries like Australia and Malaysia in tightening rules around youth digital access. Platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) could be affected, with AI chatbots also under scrutiny. The move aims to tackle rising concerns over mental health, online pressure, and harmful content, as policymakers debate how to balance safety with social connection in the digital age. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d